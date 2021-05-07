DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

