Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $7.12 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $425.29 million and $7.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

