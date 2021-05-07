Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,823,000.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

