Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 227.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

