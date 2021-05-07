Dearborn Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

