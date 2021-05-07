Dearborn Partners LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.72 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

