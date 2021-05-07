Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.