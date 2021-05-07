Debora A. Plunkett Sells 275 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CACI International stock opened at $261.71 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

