Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Trading Up 18.3% This Week (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $102,857.61 and $6.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile
Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading
