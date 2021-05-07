Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

