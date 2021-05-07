DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

SHW stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $286.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.70.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

