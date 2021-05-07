DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 24,874 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.