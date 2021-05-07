DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,200 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.28 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

