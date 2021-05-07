Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 158,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:VCF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.