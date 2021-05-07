Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($180.78).

ETR DHER traded down €1.65 ($1.94) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €120.85 ($142.18). 813,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.49.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

