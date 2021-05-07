Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($180.78).

ETR DHER traded down €1.65 ($1.94) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €120.85 ($142.18). 813,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.49.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit