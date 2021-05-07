Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the lowest is $6.02 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $27.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $28.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.01 billion to $43.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,150,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,140. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

