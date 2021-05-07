Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

