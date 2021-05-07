Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.62 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,150,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,140. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

