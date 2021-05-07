Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

