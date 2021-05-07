Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

