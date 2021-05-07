Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.10 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

