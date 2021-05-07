Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

