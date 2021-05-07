Demant A/S’s (WILYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

