Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $186.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $184.61 on Monday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

