Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $347.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $342.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.85. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

