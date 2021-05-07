Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

UN01 stock opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.79 and a 200-day moving average of €29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

