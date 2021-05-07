Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NKRKY stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

