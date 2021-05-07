Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,344.20 ($17.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,314.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,335.49. The company has a market cap of £67.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,199.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

