Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

