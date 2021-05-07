Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.