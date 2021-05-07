Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Earnings History for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

