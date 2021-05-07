Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

