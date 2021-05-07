Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.53 ($19.45). The company had a trading volume of 8,273,355 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

