DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 205,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,740. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

