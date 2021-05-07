Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

FANG opened at $82.25 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

