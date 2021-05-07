Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 204.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

