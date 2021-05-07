Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0109

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

