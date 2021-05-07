Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

BHVN stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.