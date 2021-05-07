Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SAMG stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

