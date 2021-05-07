Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335.13 ($4.38).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 2,896,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,759. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

