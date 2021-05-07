dKargo Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, dKargo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $182.00 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00791121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.57 or 0.08847230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00046883 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

