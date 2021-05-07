dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 12th (OTCMKTS:DMYIU)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 12th. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMYIU opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32.

