Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Down 9.5%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.73. Approximately 11,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 506,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.53.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,740 shares of company stock worth $7,549,813. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

