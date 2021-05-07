Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DOMO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 266,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

