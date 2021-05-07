Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,636. The firm has a market cap of $886.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

