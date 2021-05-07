Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,636. The firm has a market cap of $886.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Earnings History for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit