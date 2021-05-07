dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of dotdigital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

