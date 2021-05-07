Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $152.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

