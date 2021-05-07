Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.