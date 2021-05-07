Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

