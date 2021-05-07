Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

