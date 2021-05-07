Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 168 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

